Robert Lyle Lambert 1942 - 2026

With heavy hearts, we announce that Robert (Bob) Lyle Lambert peacefully passed away on June 22, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born June 15, 1942, in Dallas, Oregon, to Marvin and Verna Lambert.

Bob spent his childhood growing up on the family property on Gooseneck Road, where he developed the strong work ethic and love of the outdoors that would remain with him throughout his life. In 1960, he proudly joined the United States Navy, serving aboard several ships, with the USS Turner Joy always holding a special place in his heart.

After completing his military service, Bob took a trip to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with a friend in June of 1965. It was there he met the love of his life, Sandra Lucille Robison. Sandra returned to Oregon with him, and the two were married on October 16, 1965. Together they built a beautiful life, sharing nearly 61 years of love, laughter, and unwavering devotion while raising three beloved children.

Following his service to his country, Bob dedicated his career to the logging industry. He worked as a choker setter and timber cutter for Don Cranfill before joining Hampton Lumber, where he retired in 2012 as a log marker in the log yard. He took great pride in his work and in providing for his family.

Bob found joy in life's simple pleasures: he loved crafting keychains from wood knots he discovered on logs, tending to his roses, making porcelain dolls alongside Sandra, baking his famous cinnamon rolls and pies, reading Western novels, riding his Harley, and trying his luck with a scratch-off lottery ticket. Of all the things Bob loved, nothing brought him greater happiness than spending a day fishing in the Siletz River with his son, always wearing his lucky blue sweater.

Those who knew Bob will remember a man whose generosity knew no bounds. He was always looking for ways to brighten someone's day, whether by sharing his delicious smoked salmon, surprising his granddaughter with flowers, making sure a new coworker had what they needed, or delighting family and friends with one of his magic tricks. He gave freely of his time, his talents, and his heart, asking for little in return.

Bob’s pride in serving his country never faded. After retirement, he felt called to give back to his fellow veterans by helping create a lasting place of honor in his community. He devoted countless hours organizing and helping establish the Veterans Memorial on Main Street in Sheridan with the Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association. It was a labor of love that reflected his deep respect for those who served.

Bob will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather and great-grandfather, loyal friend, and a man of quiet strength, kindness, and unwavering generosity. His love was often shown through simple acts of service, a warm smile, a thoughtful gift, or time spent with those he loved. His presence made life richer for everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Lambert; his children, Anna (Brandt), Rebecca (Jerry), and Thomas Lambert; his siblings, Verna, Cheryl (Carl), Jane, and John; his grandchildren, Lyle, Gavin, Taylor (Keith), Mason, and James (Maryha); and his cherished great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Liam, and Brooklynn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Verna Lambert; his siblings, Roy and Violet; his nephews, Rodger and Matthew; and his precious great-granddaughter, Madilynn.

While our hearts are heavy with his loss, we find comfort in the life Bob lived and the love he gave so freely. His kindness, quiet strength, and generous spirit will continue to live on through his family, his friends, and everyone whose life was made brighter because of him.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.