4th of July celebrations around the county

In honor of the 250th Independence Day celebration, events across the county are aiming to be bigger and better.

Willamina's annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration will be graced with an Air National Guard flyover.

The Carlton Business Association is organizing a Red, White, Run 5K and Firecracker Fun Run for 8 a.m., Saturday, July 4 in Carlton.

Wear red, white and blue, as prizes will be awarded to the best dressed. The event also includes BBQ and fireworks.

In Dayton, the Third Annual Stars and Stripes Community Firework Show will be at 10 p.m., Friday, July 3. The show will follow the 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Dayton Friday Nights Music in the park at the Courthouse Square Park. The fireworks will be launched behind the Dayton Post Office.

We Are Mac is hosting the Saturday in the Park Celebration of the 250th Fourth of July from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds. Admission is free and live music will feature local bands, such as Tuesday String Band, Second Time Refined, Mayra Sandoval, Second Winds and The Little Big Band.

Family games will take place all day, including a scavenger hunt, corn hole, bingo, bouncy houses and carnival games. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase. There will not be fireworks following the event.

The Lafayette Fourth of July celebration has grown throughout the years and starts at 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Fire Department for a pancake breakfast.

The Bike Parade registration begins at 9 a.m. at Wascher Elementary. Supplies to decorate bikes will be available and prizes for the top three riders will be given.

The parade will meander at 10:30 a.m. to Joel Perkins Park.

The remaining Lafayette events will take place at Joel Perkins Park, which has historically hosted the town’s Independence Day celebrations.

The park will be packed with vendors, an inaugural car show, kids’ activities, live music, mule rides, hot dog eating contest and a free hot dog lunch provided by the Lafayette Community Church.

Judging for the Freedom Bake-Off is at noon.

For more information or to register for the car show, bake sale or be a vendor email 1846LCAT@gmail.com to contact the Lafayette Community Activities Team.

In Newberg, Independence Day celebrations kick off at Northwest Christian Church at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 4, located at 2315 Villa Road.

Live music, food truck and a kids zone will have the free family-friendly fun going until 10 p.m. There will be fireworks.