Charles Ross Egle 1937 - 2026

Charles Ross Egle passed away peacefully on June 17, 2026, with his family by his side.



Born October 20, 1937, in Mount Idaho, near Grangeville, Idaho, to Jordan and Mary Egle, Charles grew up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and graduated from Clarkston High School. He later settled in Dayton, Oregon, where he raised his family.



He served as a Corpsman in the United States Navy at the Naval Hospital in San Diego. He was an entrepreneur, pilot, outdoorsman, and craftsman. He founded Air Sea Helicopters, being the first to crab off the Oregon coast with a helicopter. He worked for 30 years repairing windshields for Portland-area automobile dealerships, and was a proud member of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Posse.

He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, and taking motorcycle trips with his dearest friends. However, he was perhaps best known as Santa Claus, bringing joy to generations of children and families for over 54 years.



Above all, Charles was a devoted Daddy, Papa, and friend who loved his family deeply.

He is survived by his children, Lara, Greg, Debi, and Kelly; 16 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Sean; and his parents, Jordan and Mary Egle.



He will be deeply missed and forever remembered. “I love you, Daddy.”



There will be a Celebration of Life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the McMinnville American Legion Post 21.