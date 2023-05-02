Don Hale 1944-2026

Don Hale was a resident and a postman in McMinnville, Oregon, prior to 2011. He was the kindest kind of a man, well liked, and loved by many. Don was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved animals, and loved to fish. He served in the Navy during Vietnam, and was proud of that service. He lost his wife, our mom, Lana Hale, in 2014; and his daughter, Dawn, in 2022. Don is survived by three children; two sisters; and a brother.

He is greatly missed.

Graveside service was held in Joseph, Oregon on June 12, 2026.