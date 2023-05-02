Elisardo "Alex" Camarillo 1925 - 2026

Elisardo “Alex” Camarillo, of Ione, Oregon, passed away May 31, 2026, at the young age of 101.



He was born February 11, 1925, in Tustin, California, to Luis and Josefina Camarillo. He was raised on a large family ranch in Costa Mesa, California, along with his 16 siblings. At 17, he moved to the Santa Margarita Ranch, where he became a ranch hand, began training horses and learned to rope. Alex spoke fondly of those years at the Santa Margarita until his final days.



He served his country in the U.S. Army for three years during World War II. Following his service, he returned to Southern California to resume ranch work and got heavily into rodeo. In 1948, the rodeo brought him to Oregon, where he found his passion for training and showing horses. It was then that he learned the craft of shoeing horses, a career he enjoyed for over 50 years.



While in Oregon, he met his first wife, Shirley Blanchard, and welcomed two children, Karen and Eddy. He married his second wife, Mardelle Hancock, in 1958, and the two settled in Carlton, Oregon. Alex adopted her two children, Jeanie and Tom, and together had two children, Neal and Clint.



After losing Mardelle in 2002, he moved to Ione to be closer to his sons. The community of Ione truly embraced him. He spent time with Tom helping with livestock, with Clint on drives in the mountains, and visiting with his granddaughters. He became a regular at the local diner and helped neighbors with yard work, a job he took very seriously.



Some of his greatest joys throughout his life were horses and rodeo. He enjoyed farming, gardening, and keeping himself busy and useful until the very end. He was known to be a great storyteller, a loyal neighbor, and a helping hand. He also never turned down a slice of pie, a bowl of ice cream or a milkshake.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Luis and Josefina; his wife, Mardelle Camarillo, Nancy Khan (Neal's partner); son-in-law, Bill Chambliss; eight siblings, Rudy, Valentino, Bernie, Ralph, Sara, Connie, Josie, and Gilbert, and half-siblings, Henry, Tavi, Margaret, Becky, Hope, Carmen, Ruben, and Elsie.



He is survived by his children, Eddy Camarillo (Beth), Karen Hebert (Jim Schmechel), Tom Camarillo (Melissa), Jeanie Camarillo, Neal Camarillo, and Clint Camarillo (Sharon); his grandchildren, Madonna Blackwell, Nicole Greider (Grey), Jennifer Adams (Mike), Tiana Mathieson (Ryan), and Josie Congdon (Tom); his great grandchildren, Stella, Kairo, Asher, and Avery; and many nieces and nephews.



An interment service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville, Oregon, followed by a reception at The Horse Radish in Carlton.



Arrangements have been placed with Sweeney Payton Mortuary in Heppner, Oregon (sweeneypaytonmortuary.com).



We are forever grateful for the exceptional care and kindness Dad received while living at Willow Creek Terrace. In lieu of flowers, we ask loved ones to please consider a donation in Alex’s memory to the Willow Creek Terrace Assisted Living for “Staff Appreciation” at 400 Frank Gilliam Drive, Heppner, OR 97836.