Council outvotes mayor on addition to rec center pool

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Comments
M. Isaac
While I have supported city bond measures through several decades, I don't plan on voting for this one until the extra $13.00 (now $13.47 as I recall) monthly tax is removed.
Bigfootlives
Well said Isaac!
I’ll give the mayor two more swimming lanes for warmup when she gives us the forensic audit she promised while campaigning.