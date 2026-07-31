By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Council outvotes mayor on addition to rec center pool

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Comments

M. Isaac

While I have supported city bond measures through several decades, I don't plan on voting for this one until the extra $13.00 (now $13.47 as I recall) monthly tax is removed.

Bigfootlives

Well said Isaac!

I’ll give the mayor two more swimming lanes for warmup when she gives us the forensic audit she promised while campaigning.

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