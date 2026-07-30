Garnica family seeks financial help for immigration battle

Ana Garnica, a Dayton High graduate, is raising funds to help bring her father home after he was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on July 17 in McMinnville.

“Never would I have imagined I would be in this position asking for this type of help,” she wrote on the fundraising page.

Her father was taken by ICE while he was having lunch with Garnica at Wortman Park in McMinnville.

“We were going to get ice cream, but as soon as we got up to leave ICE came behind and took my dad. My heart was shattered,” she wrote. “My dad is not a criminal and has never committed a crime. Anyone who knows him knows he’s a hardworking, loving, and an amazing single father to us. Like many, he came here for a better life.”

The News-Register attempted to contact Garnica, but no additional information was provided.

Her father has been in the U.S. for more than 30 years, according to the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/help-bring-my-dad-back-home-mx2kh.

“(He) deserves to come back home with us. My dad was like our superhero,” she said.

Garnica and her brothers are seeking donations for legal expenses.

“All funds raised will be used to help cover all of my dad’s legal fees and hopefully bring him back home. He does not deserve to be there. No one does,” she wrote.

The family has raised over $9,000 of their $14,000 goal.

Unidos Bridging Community confirmed the July 17 ICE detention in McMinnville through a media release.

The organization requests that community members contact the Rapid Response Hotline if they are aware of any additional detentions or if someone they know has been detained, 503-272-1809.

Unidos officials say timely reports allow the Rapid Response team to verify information, identify those who have been detained and provide support and advocacy to affected families.