Donald Wicks 1947 - 2026

El Dorado — Donald Raymond Wicks, 79, passed away peacefully July 24, 2026, in Cotton County, Oklahoma. Born February 27, 1947, in Multnomah County, Oregon, Donald shared 51 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Judy. Together, they built a life centered on family, hard work, laughter, and adventure. Some of their happiest memories were simple days spent picnicking, boating, and swimming along the Willamette River and at Hagg Lake.

He proudly served for two years in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in McMinnville, Oregon, and later worked as a long haul truck driver, providing faithfully for his family. A man of endless energy and curiosity, Donald loved racing, from go-karts and dirt tracks to RC airplanes and cars. He enjoyed Harleys, tractors, and always had another project underway. Every project began with a clear, detailed vision of what he wanted to create, and he poured himself into bringing those ideas to life.

He was a fantastic cook, remembered for his amazing peanut butter pancakes! He loved bringing people together, sometimes playing matchmaker for the grandkids, and loved making them laugh. Family and friends will smile at the memory of his multiple Icy Hot/

Deodorant mix-ups or his iconic "Time Warp" dance from Rocky Horror Picture Show.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Judy; his children, Donald, Jeff, and Kandra; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, many extended family members; and friends who will miss him dearly.

Donald will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, his quick wit and, above all, the love he poured into his family.