July 24, 2026 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: July 24, 2026

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Corey Dee Combs, 54, Newberg, July 16, third-degree sexual abuse, harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Christopher Michael Gardner, 55, Carlton, July 16, Multnomah County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Amber Kathleen Reidy, 29, Hebo, July 17, second-degree failure to appear; booked and released.

Corey James Fennell, 31, McMinnville, July 18, reckless driving, post-prison supervision sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Carrie Ann Duran, 38, Willamina, July 18, first-degree criminal trespass; booked and released.

Jose Ignacio Rangel Arenas, 28, McMinnville, July 18, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

Jose Alfredo Infante Garcia, 46, McMinnville, July 18, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

James Ellsworth Maley, 55, Willamina, July 19, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Feliciano Pedro-Lascano, 48, Newberg, July 19, second-degree criminal trespass, Newberg Municipal Court hold, failure to appear, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Dylan Brian Freeborn, 19, McMinnville, July 19, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Brandon Jacob Erickson, 44, Dayton, July 20, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Timothy Eugene Peters, 75, Newberg, July 20, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Leland Dale Jossy, 61, Portland, July 20, violation of restraining order; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Leanne Lora Rocha, 42, Amity, July 21, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Chase Henry Chenea, 25, McMinnville, July 21, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, parole violation, unauthorized departure; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Cesar Lara-Perez, 34, Tualatin, July 21, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Robert Earl Baylor, 45, Portland, July 21, second-degree criminal mischief, criminal driving while suspended or revoked; booked and released.

Anthony Maurice Thomas, 39, Dayton, July 22, fourth-degree assault/two counts, strangulation, domestic menacing; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Mitchell Andrew Jones, 37, Willamina, July 22, post-prison supervision sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Thomas Wesley Brown, 37, McMinnville, July 22, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Amy Lee Bothum, 39, McMinnville, July 22, first-degree criminal trespass, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Fidel Morales Gonzalez, 28, Salem, July 22, driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree criminal mischief, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, other jurisdiction hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

McMinnville Police Department

Amarissa Margarita Louise Morales, 34, Dayton, July 16, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree criminal trespass, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Dennis K Krebs, 77, McMinnville, July 16, public indecency; booked and released.

Joan Sebastian Soto, 35, Salem, July 17, fourth-degree assault/two counts, general conditions of release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jack Anthony Sacks, 42, McMinnville, July 20, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Devin Michael Abrams-Bunn, 32, Newberg, July 20, unlawful possession of fentanyl, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Dustin Chad Peavy, 35, McMinnville, July 20, carrying of concealed weapon, possession of weapons by certain felons, third-degree theft; booked and released.

Tristan James Burtch, 28, Yamhill, July 22, fourth-degree assault; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

James Arthur Baker, 72, McMinnville, July 22, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Isaiah Michael Few, 22, Newberg, July 16, fourth-degree assault, harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Timothy Eugene Peters, 75, Newberg, July 18, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Emilio Ernest Caballero, 28, McMinnville, July 19, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Rian Paul Beebe, 44, Portland, July 21, post-prison supervision sanction, Multnomah County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jared Raymon Wittrock, 45, Enterprise, July 22, Wallowa County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.