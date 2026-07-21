New art festival draws crowd

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Comments
starring.s.munk
This was a wonderful event!!! Can't wait for next year!
CubFan
What a great event! So many different types of art and live music and by including it with Mac Fresco, there were dining and drink options. Love this... Hope they do it again next year.