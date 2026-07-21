By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

New art festival draws crowd

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Comments

starring.s.munk

This was a wonderful event!!! Can't wait for next year!

CubFan

What a great event! So many different types of art and live music and by including it with Mac Fresco, there were dining and drink options. Love this... Hope they do it again next year.

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