Duane Dale Mehlhoff 1938 - 2026

Duane Dale Mehlhoff passed away peacefully on May 17, 2026, at the age of 87.

Born August 10, 1938, in McMinnville, Oregon, Duane was the son of Jacob and Bertha Mehlhoff. He graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School in 1956.

On May 3, 1969, Duane married the love of his life, Donna J. Wickersham, in McMinnville. Together, they enjoyed 57 years of marriage and lovingly raised three children.

Duane began his working years at Carlton Rose Nursery. After high school, he proudly served in the National Guard for two years. He later built a career in the manufactured housing industry, working at Rex Mobile Homes from 1956 to 1968, followed by employment at Lafayette Mobile Homes. He later became self-employed with his brother before serving as a foreman at a mobile home manufacturing plant near Corvallis. His strong work ethic and dependability earned him the respect of those who worked alongside him.

Faith was an important part of Duane's life. He was an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Carlton, and later attended Bethel Baptist Church in McMinnville, where he was also employed for a time. His quiet faith was reflected in the way he treated others with kindness, humility, and a willingness to serve.

In his younger years, Duane enjoyed hunting, fishing, and staying physically fit. Later in life, he found joy in going to the gym, tending his garden, and spending time outdoors. He was well-known among neighbors and friends for his friendly demeanor and generous spirit. Whether someone needed a helping hand, a tool, or simply a friendly conversation, Duane was always willing to help.

Duane is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Kari Mehlhoff, Kelli Parr, and Ryan Mehlhoff (Amanda); his grandchildren, Xander Janks, Amelia and Hazel Mehlhoff; and his siblings, Peggy Story and Gary Mehlhoff (Nancy).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Bertha Mehlhoff.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Harmony Care in Newberg, especially Beverly, whose compassion, kindness, and faithful presence brought great comfort to Duane and his family during his final days.

A celebration of Duane's life will be held in August. Family and friends are invited to attend to remember a life marked by faith, hard work, and love for family.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.