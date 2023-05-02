Janice Mae Rozek 1949 - 2026

Janice Mae Rozek, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed from this world peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, on July 4, 2026, at the age of 77, after a courageous battle with gastric cancer.

Janice was born May 22, 1949, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, the daughter of Frank and Tillie (Vakoc) Shirek. She was the third child of seven, raised on a family farm.

Janice attended P.J. Jacobs High School and met the love of her life, Len Rozek, during a St. Patrick’s Day dance. They married on July 6, 1968, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Milladore, Wisconsin.

They worked for a short time on the family farm in Polonia, Wisconsin, before making several moves as Len's career advanced, taking them to Stevens Point and Appleton, Wisconsin; then to Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and finally, across the country to McMinnville, Oregon.

Janice’s faith was a strong anchor and source of strength throughout her life. Len and Janice’s four children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren were her greatest love and joy. Janice enjoyed camping, time at the Oregon coast, and baking goodies with her grandchildren. She also cared and deeply loved her many, many rescue cats.

Janice is lovingly survived by her husband of 58 years, Len; her children, Julie Washburn, Cheryl Larkin (Jeff), Patrick Rozek (Phyllis), and Paul Rozek (Megan); seven grandchildren, Amber (Gary), Anya (Thomas), Eva, Bryce, James, Ian, and Seth; and two great-grandchildren, Echo and Atticus. She is also survived by her sister, Sharon Hollar (Robert); sisters-in-law, Phyllis Shirek, Barb Shirek, Jeanette Shirek, and Karen Shirek; brother-in-law, Dennis Danczyk; her godchildren, Laurie Rathke, Charles Rozek, Brian Danczyk, Jerry Rozek Jr., and Chris Shirek; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Tillie Shirek; siblings, Frank "Butch" Shirek, Ruth Danczyk, Gary Shirek, Donnie Shirek, and Dale Shirek.

A special thank you to the caring doctors, nurses, and staff at Willamette Valley Medical Center, and to Father Justin Echevarria from St. James for the comfort and prayers he provided.

Memorial contributions in Janice's memory may be made to Homeward Bound Pets Humane Society in McMinnville, or to St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville.

A Mass in Janice’s memory will be celebrated at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2026, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville, Oregon.

We know Janice is kicking up her heels in Heaven, dancing the polka with her beloved family, reunited at last where the music never ends.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.