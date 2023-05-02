Phillip A. Frischmuth

Phillip A. Frischmuth passed away peacefully on July 9, 2026, with his family by his side. Following a brave, years-long battle with bone marrow cancer, he succumbed to acute myeloid leukemia.

Growing up in The Dalles, Oregon, Phil graduated from the University of Portland and went on to serve for 21 years as a pilot in the Air Force. During the Vietnam War, he flew OV-10s and was awarded the Silver Star for Gallantry in Action. Over his distinguished career, he taught new aspiring pilots in the T-38 training jet, participated in a two-year pilot exchange program flying the Canadian Tutor, and spent his final 12 years in the cockpit of the A-10 Warthog. Lt. Col. Frischmuth commanded a squadron in Bentwaters, England, where his unit earned the prestigious Thompson Trophy under his leadership.

Upon retirement from the Air Force, Phil flew for 17 years with Evergreen International Airlines and served as the chief pilot of the Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet. Demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit while still flying for Evergreen, he recognized a need for a reputable property management company and founded Wild Haven Property Management Co., which he successfully owned and operated for 20 years.

Phil was a man of exceptional integrity who lived his life without regrets. He often shared that marrying his wife, Beth, was the best decision he ever made, and he dedicated each day to her and their family. An avid outdoorsman, Phil enjoyed traveling, fishing, and golf—especially when shared with family and lifelong friends.

Phil is survived by Beth, his loving wife of 56 years; his children, Mark and Ashley; four granddaughters; his brother, Pat; and two sisters, Paula and Pam. He was preceded in death by Peggy, his youngest sister.

Phil’s dedication to family, country, and God serves as a shining example for all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2026, at St. James Catholic Church. A reception will follow at Michelbook Country Club.