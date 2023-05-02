Elizabeth Anne Luoto 1953 - 2026

Elizabeth Anne Luoto, 73, of McMinnville, Oregon, was welcomed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 2, 2026.

Born January 9, 1953, in Longview, Washington, Betsy was the daughter of Robert (“Bob”) and Mary Baumgartner. She graduated from R.A. Long High School before attending Lower Columbia College and Washington State University, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta (Tri Delta).

Betsy was formerly married to Robert (Bob) A. Luoto for 42 years. Together they built a life in Oregon and raised two children, Marisa and Kirk.

She devoted many years to serving students as a teacher’s aide before later becoming co-owner of Cross & Crown Inc., a logging company, where she worked alongside her family.

A woman of deep faith, Betsy loved Jesus Christ and found great purpose in encouraging others in their walk with Him. She was an active member of both McMinnville Covenant Church and Dundee Covenant Church, and also served the Evangelical Covenant Church through leadership with the North Pacific Conference.

Betsy dedicated much of her life to serving children and her community. Through the Log a Load for Kids program, she helped raise millions of dollars for children’s hospitals across the nation. She served as chairman of the National Log a Load for Kids Advisory Group from 2000 to 2001, and was recognized by the Forest Resources Association for her outstanding leadership and service. She was honored in 1997 as Associated Oregon Loggers Woman of the Year. Earlier, in 1993, she was recognized by Associated Oregon Loggers for her advocacy in Washington, D.C., and for her contributions to balanced natural resource management.

Betsy enjoyed art, drawing, music, dance, travel, shopping, movies, dogs, and spending time with family and friends. She was known for her wonderful sense of humor and the memorable “Betsy-isms” that brought smiles to so many.

In her later years, Betsy made her home at Rock of Ages, where her stories, laughter, encouragement, and unmistakable personality made her a beloved member of the community.

Betsy deeply loved her children and grandchildren. Her six grandchildren brought her tremendous joy, and she treasured every opportunity to spend time with them, encourage them, and celebrate the people they were becoming.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert (“Bob”) and Mary Baumgartner.

She is survived by her daughter, Marisa Butterworth and husband, Jesse; her son, Kirk Luoto and wife, Jenna; and her cherished grandchildren, Liam Butterworth, Finn Butterworth, Harper Butterworth, Landon Luoto, Lydia Luoto, and Levi Luoto.

A celebration of Betsy’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2026, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Log a Load for Kids through Associated Oregon Loggers in Salem, Oregon.

Betsy will be remembered for her unwavering faith, generous heart, and lifelong desire to encourage others while serving causes that made a lasting difference in the lives of children and families.