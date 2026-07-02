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Letters to the Editor: July 2, 2026

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Comments

tagup

Maybe some tax treatment like Hampton Lumber got a few years ago, would have helped. ?
Campaign donations do amazing things….

Bigfootlives

I would think DCI leaving NEWBERG has more to do with NEWBERG city policies than it does Yamhill county policies. Maybe if Newberg offered them a park trail, those seem to be all the rage. They could even throw in a footbridge, just don’t tell them that upfront.

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