June 26, 2026 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: June 26, 2026

Respect for all

I am writing to express my profound concern regarding recent comments made by Yamhill County Commissioner Mary Starrett.

As an elected official, she holds a position of public trust and responsibility. That trust is undermined when words are used to treat members of our community differently because of their race or ethnicity.

These statements by Commissioner Starrett —“provide examples of racism,” “completely erroneous” and “is this verifiable?” — are not merely inappropriate. They are inconsistent with the principles of equality, dignity and fairness that public servants are sworn to uphold.

When an elected official engages in behavior that observers recognize as racist, the harm extends beyond the individuals directly targeted. Such words signal to marginalized groups that their concerns and experiences are not valued equally.

Public officials must be held to a higher standard. Leadership requires respect for all constituents, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, national origin or cultural background.

The people represented by the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners deserve leadership that unites rather than divides, listens rather than dismisses, and serves rather than discriminates.

I ask Commissioner Starrett to acknowledge the harm caused by her comments and take responsibility for her words.

I fully support and appreciate Commissioner Bubba King’s willingness to speak out against racism whenever and wherever it appears. His is a voice for those that don’t have a voice or seat at the table.

Silence in the face of racism allows it to flourish. Our community deserves elected leaders who reflect the values of equality, respect and justice for all.

Lu Ann Anderson

McMinnville

Turning blind eye

Last week, when Commissioner Bubba King raised concerns about the experiences of county residents who have faced racism in Yamhill County, Commissioner Mary Starrett responded that such concerns paint “a picture of a community that’s completely erroneous.”

That response raises an important question: How can we address racism if elected officials dismiss residents’ experiences before listening to them?

Commissioner Starrett has spent years criticizing efforts to examine racial inequities and discrimination.

In 2020, during discussions about county diversity and equity initiatives, she objected to training addressing white privilege and systemic racism. She invoked the “model minority” stereotype, suggesting that because Asians “have better credit scores, they have more wealth? (so) we could talk about Asian privilege.”

Around the same time, county attorney Josephine Ko filed a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination and retaliation by the county.

More recently, Starrett opposed county contracts referencing oppression or systemic inequities, arguing such language unfairly presupposes the existence of oppressors.

Yet the purpose of DEI efforts is to create space for people to share their experiences and examine whether barriers, biases or inequities exist. One need not agree with every DEI program to recognize that listening is a necessary first step.

Starrett’s own public record of rhetoric makes her dismissal of these concerns particularly troubling.

Since the early 2000s, she has published columns branding undocumented immigrants as “parasites,” suggesting Hispanic immigration threatens “to invade and destroy” America, and portraying Mexican culture as inferior to “advanced” American culture. Such blanket statements are all “erroneous.”

Starrett has also written disparagingly about Martin Luther King Jr. and the holiday honoring him.

Racism does not disappear because we refuse to acknowledge it. Communities grow stronger when residents feel safe sharing their experiences, and when leaders respond with humility and a willingness to listen rather than gaslighting, denial and dismissal.

Tanya Tompkins

McMinnville

Monstrous and modern

I want to publicly thank Alexa and Bryce McClain for appealing the Historic Landmarks Committee’s approval of the design and guidelines for a four-story, 72-unit apartment building, proposed for Second Street, between Ford and Evans streets.

My reaction to that approval was: “Shame on you, Historic Landmarks Committee. You are charged with making sure businesses and residents comply with the city’s historic preservation and downtown design codes, yet you approve a monstrous, modern, out-of-place building that would dominate the heart of our historic city.

I considered filing an appeal myself, but felt I didn’t have the stamina for such an uphill battle. I will, however, lend my support to the McClains any way I can, starting with attending and testifying at the appeal hearing, tentatively set for July 16.

I urge all McMinnville residents to get involved, should you agree that this plan should have been denied.

Phyllice Bradner

McMinnville

Days all 24 hours

I cannot stand it any longer, so I need to vent.

The first day of summer, Father’s Day this year, is NOT the “longest day of the year.” All of our days run 24 hours, all year long.

The correct way to describe the first day of summer is the one “when we have the most daylight.” The opposite is true in December, when winter begins with the day when we have the least daylight, though still 24 hours long.

Linda O’Hara

McMinnville

For a strong start

Kindergarten is more than a first day. It’s a launching point.

Yet in Oregon, too many children arrive not fully prepared, putting them at a disadvantage from the start.

Research is clear: High-quality early childhood education helps children build the language, math and social-emotional skills they need to succeed. Those early gains last.

Early learning begins at home. However, students who attend strong preschool programs are more likely to read on grade level, graduate high school and find stable employment. They are also less likely to need costly interventions later in life.

The impact reaches beyond the classroom.

Economist James Heckman’s research shows that investments in early learning can yield substantial long-term returns through better health, higher earnings and reduced public costs. Simply put, early education is one of the smartest investments a community can make.

In Oregon, access has improved. But many families, especially in rural areas, still face barriers to high-quality preschool. That’s why local efforts matter.

Here in Yamhill County, the Early Learning Hub connects families with free preschool programs and parenting supports designed to help every child start strong.

This is not a partisan issue. It’s a practical one. Strong early learning benefits families, schools, employers, and taxpayers alike.

If you have a young child, or know someone who does, visit www.yamhillearlylearning.org to learn more about free local programs. Building a strong community starts with our youngest members.

Jennifer Laine

Early Learning Director

Yamhill Community Care

White privilege

Re: Commissioner Mary Starrett.

A white person thinking racism doesn’t exist because she hasn’t seen it is a perfect example of white privilege.

Alisa Owen

McMinnville