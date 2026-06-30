By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

EMPWR takes fight over big sign to LUBA

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Comments

edrinker

Why not allow one of the fastest growing and largest employers in the town have a sign where they could potentially advertise jobs? Full disclosure, I work for EMPWR. The growth of this company is phenomenal, and this company is a huge asset to this community. It's just a sign.

CubFan

If the city caves on standards for one company, it will set a precedent for other businesses wanting a variance.

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