EMPWR takes fight over big sign to LUBA

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Comments
edrinker
Why not allow one of the fastest growing and largest employers in the town have a sign where they could potentially advertise jobs? Full disclosure, I work for EMPWR. The growth of this company is phenomenal, and this company is a huge asset to this community. It's just a sign.
CubFan
If the city caves on standards for one company, it will set a precedent for other businesses wanting a variance.