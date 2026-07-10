Commissioners miss chance to better serve public at large

County Commissioners Mary Starrett and Kit Johnston missed a sterling opportunity last week to opt for competence over cronyism in filling one of the three lay seats on the county’s six-member budget committee.

Two seats were open, one of which being vacated by Jason Fields, whose majority showing in the May primary will give him one of the other three seats — the ones reserved for commissioners — when he officially takes office in January.

One appointee was Sheridan resident Glen Langstaff, who submitted a letter outlining his decades of experience and “over-the-top qualifications,” as Stern rightfully stated.

Among the four contenders for the second seat were Chehalem Park & Recreation District board member Matt Smith of Newberg and McMinnville resident and recent commissioner condidate John Linder. Linder was endorsed by Commissioner Bubba King, who routinely finds himself the odd man out on the board and did so once again on this occasion.

We appreciate the forces in play here, including the almost universal human temptation to rally around members of our own personal, social and political circles.

After all, Smith, a career insurance technical claims specialist, partnered with Fields in an insurgent bid to chart a new course for the Newberg-Dundee regional parks district, and joined him on the board when they prevailed. He’s also aligned with the political and funding sources propelling Starrett and Johnston to successive board victories. So, if we hold to the old adage about birds of a feather flocking together, this appointment makes all the sense in the world.

What’s more, Linder was sharply critical of both the county’s recent track record and Johnston’s role in it as county commission chair during the leadup to the May election. Johnston prevailed by a 56-44 margin, handily topping the 52-48 norm for candidates from the more conservative and rural segment of the electorate in recent years.

But Linder’s credentials appear dwarf those of Smith, as they would much of the rest of the population.

They are so impressive it serves to cast doubt on the board majority’s underlying motives. Were the commissioners really looking for the best candidate to assist them with managing the public’s business, or merely for the safest and friendliest face?

In contrast to other candidate applications that included cover letters or detailed resumes, Smith’s was one line:

“My experience includes — Lafayette City Councilor 2006-2008, 2012-2018, Board of Property Tax Appeals/Yamhill County 2020-2021, Board Member, Chehalem Parks and Recreation District 2023 - Current.”

That appears to be the application of a man who either doesn’t care if he is appointed or — more likely in this instance — already knows he will be.

As Linder’s application explains, on the other hand, he holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Middlebury College and master’s in accounting from the University of North Carolina. He is licensed both as a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst, and devoted five years of service to the McMinnville School District Budget Committee.

It seems to us he has an uncommonly keen mind for public finance, and that the majority commissioners could have put it to good use without relinquishing one iota of control over ultimate outcomes. After all, they would still have retained control of four seats out of six, a two-thirds majority on a body whose role is advisory in any event.

The other two applicants, Terri Crawford of McMinnville and Andrew Phillips of Newberg, weren’t mentioned during the brief discussion on the matter. Phillips, a financial advisor’s assistant with Lydia Financial expecting licenser soon, presented a professional letter outlining his case. “I offer strong analytical skills for reviewing budgets, the ability to balance compassion with fiscal discipline, and a collaborate, non-political approach focused solely on good stewardship for Yamhill County,” he wrote.

That’s great, Andrew, but what’s your opinion on trails?

Call us naive, but we think the public craves leaders willing to reach across the political aisle to collaborate in good faith with colleagues holding differing views. We think a large and growing share of Americans welcome well-meaning efforts to build bridges over our yawning political divide.

This is one place where it could have made a real difference. Such a gesture would have resonated with goodwill, common sense and tolerance of other perspectives — attributes in painfully short supply in American politics in general and Yamhill County politics in particular.

We can’t help but recall the county’s packing of its planning commission with Yamhelas Westsider Trail opponents and parks board with political allies, often at the expense of better qualified, informed and motivated candidates displaying greater expertise.

We expect elected county leaders to do their best to represent every member of their constituency, not just the 50-odd percent that propelled them to narrow electoral victory. And they missed a chance to do just that here.