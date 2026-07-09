July 9, 2026 Tweet

Lights, camera, comfort food

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Coyote Joe’s owner Chris Deprimo, left, talks with “America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow” host Luis Rivera during filming June 30 in Willamina as Rivera samples the restaurant’s chicken fried steak. The online series, which features locally owned restaurants across the country, visited Coyote Joe’s after the restaurant was nominated by community members. The episode is expected to premiere this fall. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Coyote Joe’s lead cook Darrel Tisdel, left, watches as “America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow” host Luis Rivera samples the restaurant’s signature Coyote Burger during filming. “Wow,” Rivera said. “That’s a really good burger.” He continued eating after the segment ended, quipping to the kitchen crew, “If I take more than one bite, you know it’s good.” Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Show videographer Adam Rodriguez props up the Coyote Burger on jelly packets to capture close-up footage during filming at the Willamina restaurant. The burger features two half-pound beef patties topped with bacon, ham, egg, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayonnaise on a grilled bun. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Rivera and Rodriguez talk through the next take with Coyote Joe’s co-owner Chris Deprimo, left, in the restaurant’s bar. Community members, including Willamina resident Iver Gustafson at right, filled the restaurant to support Coyote Joe’s during the filming. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##A production van sits outside Coyote Joe’s as filming gets underway.

Coyote Joe’s owners Chris Deprimo and Danielle Vollman were surprised when they were contacted by the YouTube channel “America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow” about featuring the restaurant on the company’s online show.

“We got a random email one day,” Vollman told the News-Register. “They said we were nominated by people in Sheridan.”

The couple purchased the Willamina restaurant in January 2025 and, after lengthy remodeling, reopened in June 2025. It was the couple’s first foray into the restaurant business.

Deprimo moved to Willamina about 25 years ago and operated a construction company.

“I thought I’d buy a restaurant to take it easy,” he said.

“It didn’t work out like that,” added Vollman, who has lived in Yamhill County all her life. “I have never worked so hard in my life.

“It’s the truth. So many 14- and 18-hour days. When people call in sick and you are short-staffed because someone is on vacation, guess what, you are working it. We are not the type of business that will close if they’re short-staffed. We figure it out and if we don’t have coverage we work it,” she said.

At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, the “America’s Best Restaurants” orange and blue van pulled into Coyote Joe’s parking lot. Out stepped the host, Luis Rivera, and videographer Adam Rodriguez.

Deprimo and Vollman invited community members, patrons and the chamber of commerce to attend the filming. The dining room, ice cream parlor and bar were filled with locals eager to participate.

Rivera interviewed different members of the kitchen staff, learning how the Coyote Burger and other menu items are made.

Then it was time to taste.

Seating in the parlor was rearranged to create proper lighting and framing for filming. Patrons sat around the room to witness the live food reviews.

Deprimo and Rivera pulled a table from a booth and pushed it to the counter to stage the ideal shot.

Once they were miked up and plates were set, the camera was rolling.

“I’m here with Chris,” Rivera said. “What are we eating today?”

Coyote Joe’s was directed to select three items from their menu to be featured. They chose chicken fried steak, ribeye and the Coyote Burger.

“This is huge,” Rivera said, cutting into the generous portion of chicken fried steak.

Deprimo laughed. “We serve it even in the evening,” he said, noting the gravy is made from scratch.

The Coyote Burger is two half-pound patties with bacon, ham, egg, cheese, and all the fixings — lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a grilled bun.

The ribeye is served with a homemade dinner roll, baked potato and veggies.

“You can’t get a ribeye anywhere,” Vollman told the News-Register. In the past, she drove all the way to Tillamook to get a good steak and fish fry, noting the importance of having it on the menu.

“We cut it in-house,” she said.

“America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow” has more than 50,000 followers across social media platforms. The company creates an episode-style video as part of a marketing campaign for restaurants around the country. The video on Coyote Joe’s will premiere in the next two months or so.



In the dining room, Russ and Jennie Ludwig were enjoying their breakfast. The couple serve on the Willamina Old Fashioned Fourth of July Committee and wanted to support Coyote Joe’s just like the business has helped support the Independence Day event.

“I always get the biscuits and gravy,” Russ Ludwig said. It’s his go-to breakfast order anywhere. Jennie Ludwig prefers an omelet and always adds an extra dash of pepper.

“Coyote Joe’s has been a staple in the area for a long time,” Russ said. “In a small town, it is limited where you can go.”

The couple usually dines at Joe’s every Wednesday. Before the meeting room was transformed into a bar, the Fourth of July committee and other community groups would hold meetings at the restaurant.

Willamina Mayor Vickie Hernandez attended the filming along with her grandson, former Mayor Ila Skyberg and City Manager Bridgette Meleney.

“It’s really exciting to have something of this level at our little town,” Hernandez said. Good food brings people together, she added, and Coyote Joe’s has just that.

“It’s run by good people and good staff, and it’s exciting and nice to see this put us on the map,” she said. “It’s cool to see our townfolk here, that have been here forever, and talk about old times.”

Skyberg has been a customer of Coyote Joe’s since 1972. She said the current and previous owners of the business have been amazing.

Having the restaurant featured on an online show is great publicity for Willamina, Meleney said.

Hernandez agreed. “It’s a good way to bring the town together.” She noted that many longtime residents spent the morning swapping stories and cherished memories that all happened at the restaurant over the years.

Meleney said Deprimo and Vollman have continued the tradition of it being a central part of the city.

“They do a lot for the community and have always been so accommodating,” she said.



Vollman and Deprimo thanked community members for supporting them during the filming and for their patience. While the crew filmed preparation of the featured dishes, cooking staff stepped out of the kitchen, causing orders to stack up.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding,” Vollman said.

Once the filming moved to the dining room, where the tasting occurred, three cooks returned to the kitchen and whipped out orders.

Vollman and Deprimo have continued to make Coyote Joe’s a centerpiece and meeting place for Willamina.

Staff are given Thanksgiving and Christmas off, but there are still many seniors who need a meal. That’s when the owners put on their aprons and work in the kitchen.

“There are a lot of single old people out there that want something from somewhere,” Deprimo said. “We keep the bar open, so they come in and have someone to talk to and hang out.”

Vollman said everyone enjoys mingling in the bar, instead of clustering in their own groups. “Our bar is very different. We have windows, and it’s just open and everyone in there is like family.”

The restaurant raised funds for the Willamina Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration all year with a jazz night last November and donations pinned to the bar’s ceiling, raising over $3,500. Joe’s also raffled a $1,300 grill to raise more money for the 2027 Independence Day celebration.

“We are just a small-town restaurant doing the best we can and trying to help out the people we can help out,” Vollman said.