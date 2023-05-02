Karen Dunn 1958 - 2026

Karen was born March 12, 1958, in McMinnville, Oregon to Irvin and Georgean Hanville .



She grew up in McMinnville and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1976.



Karen worked in quality control most of her career in the food industry. She worked in the lab at the creamery in McMinnville for several years.



She enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, and spending time on the Oregon coast. Karen was kind-hearted and quietly funny. She was a good friend and loved deeply.



Karen was preceded in death by her son, Ryan Dunn; and her father, Irvin Hanville.



Karen is survived by her life partner, Greg Edmunston; her kitty, Pepper; son, Tyler Dunn; mother, Georgean Thompson; stepfather, Leonard Thompson; sisters, Serene Ireland and Sherry Frankovich; and grandchildren, Kaylee Dunn, Merek Dunn, and Amelia Dunn.



A private family service will be held at a later date.