Despite concerns, planners approve downtown development and rezone NE land to R-4

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
CubFan
This is horrible for downtown. Downtown McMinnville has been the crown jewel of McMinnville, and they just ruined years of hard work preserving it and adhering to historic design standards.