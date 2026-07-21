By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Despite concerns, planners approve downtown development and rezone NE land to R-4

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Comments

CubFan

This is horrible for downtown. Downtown McMinnville has been the crown jewel of McMinnville, and they just ruined years of hard work preserving it and adhering to historic design standards.

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