July 24, 2026 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: July 24, 2026

Every vote counts

So, you think your vote doesn’t count or make a difference. Well, you are wrong.

I recently read a short article, taken from the book, “This is the Plan,” by Ben Wikler.

Wikler gives the facts, figures, history and percentages on how so many elections were lost by such a small number of votes - elections from the smallest city, county and state elections to even the big ones, like national elections.

We are now living in one of the most divided, dangerous and chaotic periods in the history of our country, and it may prove to be the worst. Given the importance and respect our country had in the rest of the world at one time, since lost, it’s sad that we as a country are now sowing death, destruction and confusion around the globe.

Let our country get back to being a force for good in this fast-changing world. Don’t let one person cause utter mayhem, not only for us, but also the rest of the world.

Yes, your vote does count. Your vote makes a difference in retaining or losing your freedom, in believing in justice for all and not just the super-wealthy. Your vote still means being a caring, freedom-loving, democratic and responsible country that can truly be considered “The Beacon On The Hill.”

Wikler’s book may be hard to find, as it was just released. But the short article titled, “The Number of Votes Needed to Change Everything is Smaller Than You Think,” dated July 20, can be found at contrarian@substack.com.

Patricia Rickert

McMinnville

Shared cause

Yamhill County is known for its farms, vineyards and agricultural businesses, which help feed communities and support Oregon’s economy. Droughts continue to impact these businesses by reducing harvests and threatening farmers’ livelihoods.

While these challenges are difficult here, they can be devastating in low-income countries where farming is often a family’s only source of income and food. This food insecurity, combined with potential conflicts in these areas, not only impacts the livelihoods of farmers and their families, but also disrupts global markets, increases food prices and affects supply chains reaching communities like ours.

One of the most effective ways to address these challenges is investing in international development and poverty reduction.

U.S. foreign assistance supports programs that improve agricultural practices, strengthen food security, expand access to education and help communities become more resilient to crises. These investments not only save lives but also contribute to a more stable global economy.

For a county with a strong agricultural heritage, supporting efforts that promote global food security is in our shared interest.

When farmers around the world have the tools to succeed, communities become more stable, economies grow, and the risk of humanitarian crises is reduced. A more secure and prosperous world benefits everyone, including rural communities here in Oregon.

Global poverty may seem far away, but its effects are not. By supporting effective international assistance, we invest in a future that promotes economic stability, strengthens global partnerships and reflects the values of compassion and opportunity that many in Yamhill County share.

Lilly Achterling

Amity

Dismayed

I appreciate the work the News-Register does in keeping the community informed of local issues. I am, however, dismayed at the involvement of the publisher, Jeb Bladine, in the appeal of a project to convert a section of a local church property, whose finances could not maintain the aging building, into an affordable housing project.

I have read that it is improper for a journalist to become part of the story that he or she is covering. Indeed, I have found this from “Ethical Standards for Journalists,” a Michigan State University publication:

“Objectivity and Independence — Journalists are expected to maintain objectivity when reporting on news stories. Engaging in activities related to the events they cover is considered unethical.”

Regardless of your view of the law, which it appears the planning commission followed, I believe our community is best served by your publication reporting the local news and not creating it. Opinions should be limited to op-eds.

Andy Velebir

McMinnville

Water access, please

McMinnville is wasting its best natural attraction by not having better access to the river. There are lots of trails, even some with a glimpse of the water, although those are rare.

There is a beautiful river that cuts across a corner of town. But since the collapse of the boat ramp at Joe Dancer Park, getting to it takes rope-climbing ability.

The remains of the old ramp would make a good start toward a foot path.

Dayton, Carlton and Lafayette know a good thing. What’s taking McMinnville so long to catch up?

Lynette Jewell

Dayton

Never-ending threat

Tansy Ragwort is a noxious invader from Europe. It produces an alkaloid that can fatally damages the liver of cattle and horses.

Like most weeds, it’s hardy, thriving under wet or dry conditions. I’ve seen it blooming on a less than three-inch stalk, and have cut flowers blooming over my head.

Tansy has a compound head of yellow daisy-shaped flowers that develop into parachute style seeds. One plant can produce 150,000 seeds, so it can take over pastures, crowding out forage.

All the years we’ve lived in Moores Valley, we’ve worked at eradicating it. I remember seeing Bill Payne working up the draw at our place back in 1958, cutting off seed heads and stuffing them in a gunny sack, then pulling up plants with their roots.

Our children were small when they joined us in our removal efforts. Often, we’d hire a neighbor boy to help.

We worked many mornings grubbing out roots and collecting seed heads. We’d haul pick-up loads to the burn pile.

When cinnabar moths were introduced here, we obtained caterpillars from the Extension Service. The larva ate the flower heads.

It’s hard to get them established, as the weather has to be right when they emerge. If the grubs were successful, there would be little plants available for next year’s batch, as they didn’t actually kill the plant.

With fall rain, the plants would bloom again. In the autumn, the cinnabars are just pupas, remaining dormant until emerging as moths in the spring.

We now have our land relatively clear, but still patrol with a sprayer. Any undesirables we find, we collect the heads and spray the plant.

Two or three times a summer, we go over our pastures. We have trained our eyes to spot any stray plants. The seed is viable for 15 years, so we have to be vigilant.

Nancy Thornton

Yamhill