Patricia Marie Howard Levine 1929 - 2026

Patricia Marie Howard Levine passed away June 18, 2026. Pat was born December 23, 1929, in Kansas City, Missouri, to parents Margaret Rose Baragary and William Jones Howard Sr. After graduation from high school, she joined the Women’s Air Force (WAF). After basic training, she was stationed at Larson AFB in Moses Lake, Washington, where she worked at the weather station as a weather observer. During this tour of duty, she met and married Tech. Sergeant Robert Levine of Manhattan, New York. Air Force regulations at the time prevented her from continuing her tour, so she subsequently left the WAF, and they spent their first 21 years as an Air Force family traveling extensively around the world. Five children were born to them over this time. After Robert’s retirement from the Air Force, they eventually located in Southern California, where they continued to raise and educate their children. Here, Pat trained as a medical assistant and worked for a medical office for several years. She also worked as a secretarial assistant for other companies in that area. She eventually moved to Northern California to caretake her elderly father and stepmother. After their deaths in the following years, Pat and Robert decided to settle in McMinnville, Oregon, to be near their daughter, where they have resided since. Robert, her husband of 66 years, passed away in 2018. Pat was a member of St.James Parish here in McMinnville and often baked or cooked for funeral receptions. She and Robert also cared for a disabled granddaughter during this time and were closely aligned with her treatment at NAMI (The National Association of Mental Illness), the local chapter. They also worked with and were supported by the center for Mental Health located in McMinnville in their care of their granddaughter for many years. Pat particularly enjoyed the time she could spend with her family during their visits and family gatherings. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert; her parents, Margaret and William; a brother, William Jr.; two sisters, Nancy and Margaret Elizabeth, and her son, Steven. She is survived by her four children, Larry of McMinnville, Diane of Tennessee, Donna of McMinnville, and Phillip of Southern California. She also has left seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She has requested any donations in her memory go to the Mission here in McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.