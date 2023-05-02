Darrel Kendall Von 1951 - 2026

Darrel Kendall Von was born September 5, 1951, in Oregon City, Oregon, to Richard and Lorene Von. The oldest of five siblings, Darrel spent his childhood along the Oregon Coast before his family eventually settled in the Willamette Valley.

In 1969, Darrel graduated from McMinnville High School and went on to study business in Portland. He was an integral part of his family's logging company, Von Logging, where he dedicated many years working alongside family members and helping to build a legacy.

In September of 1970, Darrel married his high school sweetheart, Nancy McLeod, and together they welcomed two daughters. In his early 20s, Darrel's life changed dramatically following a motorcycle accident that left him paralyzed. Despite the challenges he faced, Darrel refused to let this new challenge define him. He approached life with determination, resilience, and an unwavering love for the outdoors.

Darrel remained active throughout his life, participating in wheelchair basketball, trapshooting, fishing, and hunting. He found great joy in sharing his passion for the outdoors with his children and grandchildren, creating memories and traditions that will be cherished for generations.

In 2005, Darrel met the love of his life, Laura. Their relationship was built on friendship, devotion, and partnership. They married in the spring of 2022, and shared many happy years together. Laura was a constant source of love and support, and together they built a life filled with laughter, adventure, and deep companionship.

Darrel will be remembered for his strength, perseverance, sense of humor, and love for family. He never allowed life's obstacles to keep him from pursuing the things he loved or from caring deeply for those around him.

Darrel is survived by his beloved wife, Laura Von; his children, Tina Von, Toni (Isaac) Gallegos, Nicole (Adrian) Soto, Bradley (Sierra) Hodges, Brianna Love, and Tony Pitigliano; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon, Sunday, July 19, 2026, at the Tiger Dome at Yamhill-Carlton High School. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend and celebrate Darrel's remarkable life.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.