June 26, 2026 Tweet

DCI International leaving for Wilsonville

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue file photo##The remnants of the DCI International building arson fire at 305 N. Springbrook Road on April 10, 2022.

By BRANDEN ANDERSEN

Of Newsberg

DCI International, one of Newberg’s largest employers and a fixture of Newberg’s manufacturing economy for more than four decades, announced Tuesday it is leaving Newberg and consolidating its Oregon operations at a newly purchased campus in Wilsonville.

The company said the move, planned for early 2028, will bring together dental equipment manufacturing, parts assembly, cabinetry production, warehousing, administrative offices, and its DCI Edge showroom at a single 24-acre site.

“This is a significant investment in the future of our company, our people, and the customers we serve,” said Darrell McGiverin, CEO of DCI International, in a press release. “This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for DCI and positions us for continued growth and innovation for years to come.”

The departure follows a years-long arrangement in which the city of Newberg suspended its own zoning requirements to help DCI keep operating after an arson fire destroyed the company’s 33,000-square-foot parts assembly building at 305 N. Springbrook Road on April 10, 2022. The fire displaced approximately 80 production workers; city officials noted at the time that the assembly operations there supported more than 500 DCI employees across its supply chain, and that their disruption could cause “substantial damage to Newberg’s economic well-being.”

The Newberg City Council declared a state of emergency and, in April 2022, passed Ordinance 2022-2898, suspending local zoning requirements at 1150 N. Springbrook Road — the former Rite-Aid building in the nearby Springbrook Shopping Center, zoned for commercial use — to allow DCI to temporarily relocate its parts assembly operations there.

In January 2024, the council extended that emergency through April 21, 2029, passing Ordinance 2024-2921 on a 7-0 vote. The extension ordinance stated that reconstruction of a replacement building at the Springbrook Road site would take an additional four years — seven years total from the original fire — due to complications with insurers and cited DCI’s continued importance as “a critical employer and economic contributor in the City of Newberg.”

County records and correspondence with the Oregon Community Foundation indicate that DCI donated the 305 N. Springbrook Road property to the foundation in December 2025 — roughly one year after the council granted the extension. The foundation, a Portland-based nonprofit, has listed the 8.91-acre parcel for sale at $5.4 million. The property is under contract as of press time.

“As is our practice with a donation of property like this, we are seeking to sell it so that the funds can be used for charitable purposes,” said Colin Fogarty, OCF’s director of communications.

DCI was founded in 1983 by John and Janelle Spencer. In 2023, the company was acquired by Nakanishi International — known as NSK — a Japanese dental manufacturer that had held a minority stake in DCI since 2020. McGiverin rose to DCI’s chief executive officer role in November 2024. Jason Spencer, John and Janelle’s son, retired as President of DCI in January 2025.

DCI’s announced Wilsonville timeline — early 2028 — falls within the period covered by the city’s emergency zoning ordinance, which runs into April 2029. The company did not address in its announcement what will happen to current Newberg employees, when operations at individual Newberg facilities will taper off, or what the departure means for the city’s tax base and workforce.

Representatives from DCI declined to comment further on the timing or decision to relocate operations to Wilsonville.

City Manager Will Worthey said he learned about DCI’s departure when they sent the press release on Tuesday.

“The city is sad about this turn of events,” he said. “We hope we can get more family wage jobs coming to our town.”

He added that the city has started working with Business Oregon and SEDCOR to identify and solicit another business or businesses to occupy business space.

While the ordinance was extended with the goal of keeping DCI’s operations and employees local, there are no penalties for moving operations out of town. But even knowing now that DCI is moving operations out of town, Worthey said he would still recommend the same course of action.

“Saving local jobs for Newberg families is the most important thing,” Worthey said. “Looking back, our first priority was making sure the building and population were secure from the fire. Second, whatever we could do to save jobs, we had to do first and foremost for the community.”

Used with permission from Newsberg media outlet. See more at newsberg.org.