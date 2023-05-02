Marilyn Nancy (Stow) Crouser 1935 - 2026

Marilyn Crouser passed away peacefully in Portland, Oregon, just before her 91st birthday. She was a memory care resident at Hawthorne Gardens Assisted Living.

Born in Portland, the family moved to Walla Walla, Washington, and Boise, Idaho, before moving back to Portland in 1942. She attended Ockley Green Elementary School and Jefferson High School. After graduating high school, Marilyn worked a year for the phone company to save money before attending Linfield College, where she met her future husband. She graduated with a degree in English and master's in Education. Married to Lyn Crouser in 1960, she pursued teaching at various schools while raising their two children. In 1972, she and four of her dear friends started the Book Shop Inc., and it became a fixture in downtown McMinnville. She owned and helped manage the store until 1994.

As a longtime McMinnville resident, Marilyn was active in civic affairs. She was elected to serve on the McMinnville School and Chemeketa Community College boards. In addition, the Ford Foundation, Linfield College, McMinnville Public Library, and the establishment of Hillside Manor were just a few of her many endeavors.

She and her husband loved to travel. They explored Oregon, the U.S., and the world. They especially enjoyed several cruises with friends. Marilyn was active at First Baptist Church. She could be seen in the choir, serving on a church committee, helping with church finances, participating with her social Yoke group, and her Berean Sunday school class. Marilyn believed the church was the center of fellowship. A determined, independent woman, she wanted the best for everyone. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, was proud of their accomplishments, and looked forward to social gatherings.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Lyn Crouser, in 2002; and daughter, Maria Crouser in 2025. She is survived by son, Marty Crouser, and wife, Julie Crouser; grandchildren, Hannah and Nathan Crouser; sister, Virginia Carter; brother, Don Stow; and eight nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2026, at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to a cause of your choice.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.