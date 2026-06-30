Caretaker charged with stealing from clients

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Comments
ALLCAPS
LET HERE OFF THE HOOK AND SHE WILL DO IT AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN.SOME PEOPLE ARE JUST WIRED THAT WAY.