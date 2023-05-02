Joel Bryan Edwards 1971 - 2026

Joel Bryan Edwards passed away on July 15, 2026, after complications from Alzheimer’s disease. Joel was 55 years old when he passed on his father’s birthday. Joel was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Lee Edwards, in 2000.

Joel was born March 9, 1971, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, coming into the world with Down syndrome. Doctors told his mom and dad that Joel would never learn to read or write. Joel proved them wrong — not only did he learn to read and write, but he became proficient at typing, as well.

Joel was popular throughout all his school years and remained a beloved, well-known figure in the McMinnville, Oregon, community throughout his life. He worked various jobs around town, and everywhere he went, people knew him. He was, as many would say, a genuine character — always happy, always active, and always glad for the company of others.

After his father passed, Joel became a cherished member of the Kimura family, gaining three brothers, a sister, and their spouses. He loved them all dearly, and they all loved him, too. Joel had a full life of hobbies and passions: bowling, golf, skiing, and country music were among his favorites. He was a devoted fan of his college football, baseball, and basketball teams, and each year he asked his stepfather to print out all their statistics and schedules so he could keep up with every season.

Joel leaves behind a now large family who loved him deeply and will feel his absence profoundly, along with a community that was lucky to call him one of their own. He will be remembered for his joy, his warmth, and the countless lives he touched simply by being himself.

Donations can be sent to: MV Advancements, P.O. Box 28, McMinnville OR 97128.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.