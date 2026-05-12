Gun seizures, more arrests in park incident
Last week, a 17-year-old male was charged with third-degree assault and riot, both felonies, and a 16-year-old male was charged with riot and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
In addition to all the arrests, investigators have collected items of evidence, including two handguns. One was reported stolen following a burglary incident in 2022 in an adjoining county.
In total, 18 males between the ages of 15 and 20 have been arrested. A 16-year-old who allegedly shot another participant was charged with second-degree assault, riot, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and reckless endangering.
Names of all juveniles involved have been withheld.
Charges of third-degree assault and riot against Edwin Amaral Rodriguez, 18, were dismissed on Thursday, May 7.
On Friday, a grand jury issued an indictment against the seven other co-defendants who are 18 or older.
Mac PD said the investigation is ongoing.
Comments
NJINILNCCAOR
So glad Mac PD and other agencies are investigating this thoroughly and seriously.
Hopefully it sends a message.