Gun seizures, more arrests in park incident

Last week, a 17-year-old male was charged with third-degree assault and riot, both felonies, and a 16-year-old male was charged with riot and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

In addition to all the arrests, investigators have collected items of evidence, including two handguns. One was reported stolen following a burglary incident in 2022 in an adjoining county.

In total, 18 males between the ages of 15 and 20 have been arrested. A 16-year-old who allegedly shot another participant was charged with second-degree assault, riot, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and reckless endangering.

Names of all juveniles involved have been withheld.

Charges of third-degree assault and riot against Edwin Amaral Rodriguez, 18, were dismissed on Thursday, May 7.

On Friday, a grand jury issued an indictment against the seven other co-defendants who are 18 or older.

Mac PD said the investigation is ongoing.