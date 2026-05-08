Acts lined up for county fair shows

The lineup will start with two country musicians, Clay Walker and Sara Evans, performing on Wednesday, July 29, and Thursday, July 30, respectively. Walker’s career has spanned more than 30 years, including 11 studio albums and six No. 1 hits. Evans’ musical success peaked in the 2000s with albums “Born To Fly,” “Restless” and “Real Fine Pieces.” She has also written several books and appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006.

On Friday, July 31, the fair will host C C Music Factory, best known for early-’90s singles like “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” and “Here We Go (Let’s Rock & Roll).” Original member Freedom Williams currently tours under the group’s moniker. Williams and crew will be joined by rappers Bubba Sparxx and Twista.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, rock band Hinder will play. The group, formed in 2001, released its first album in seven years last May.

Rodeos will be held Thursday through Friday, and the annual demolition derby will be Sunday, Aug. 2.

All events are included with a general admission ticket. Reserved seating passes for the concerts and rodeos are available. For more information, visit yamhillcountyfairs.com.