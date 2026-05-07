Law enforcement targets retail theft

Law enforcement contacted individuals suspected of theft and other criminal activities, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release. Seven people were taken into custody, resulting in five arrests.

Officers recovered several hundreds of dollars worth of stolen merchandise, and suspects were charged with second- and third-degree theft and possession of controlled substances.

The operation was supported by a grant awarded by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission.

The sheriff’s office, Newberg-Dundee and McMinnville police departments and the district attorney’s office jointly applied for fund overtime and training dedicated to combating retail theft in Yamhill County.

YCSO announced that “during these missions, law enforcement works directly with retail partners to identify suspects, make arrests, and pursue prosecution. Follow-up investigations are conducted in coordination with the YCDA to ensure appropriate prosecution.”

“Retail theft often involves organized operations, where stolen goods are resold or fraudulently returned,” officials wrote. “Small businesses are especially impacted. Identifying, arresting, and holding offenders accountable helps reduce crime across Yamhill County. These targeted missions improve safety and livability in the region.”

YCSO officials said additional missions are planned throughout the county.