Gloria J. (Birdsong) Royal 1940 - 2026

Gloria was born December 20, 1940, to Notchel (Bob) Birdsong and Myrtle (Foote) Birdsong in Alhambra, California. She passed away at age 85 in Lafayette, Oregon. As a child, her family moved to Red Bluff, California, where she and her three siblings grew up. In 1959, she graduated from Red Bluff High School.

She married and began a family at a young age. She then moved to Oregon as a single mother, studying hard to put herself through nursing school. She had an extended career as a surgical nurse, moving up to become a manager in the surgical services department. The nursing profession gifted her many amazing, long-lasting friendships.

Gloria led an adventurous life, whitewater rafting down the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon and traveling the world. Her love of travel found her in amazing locales. A few of her favorites were Tahiti, New Zealand, and Florence, Italy.

She had a passion for plants. Plants of all sorts seemed to magically find their way into her shopping cart, even at the grocery store. Her yard was beautifully maintained.

She moved to Oregon many years ago and it became her home where she made a wonderful life.

Gloria had the most amazing friends. Her daughters are so thankful for their love and dedication to their beloved mother.

She was predeceased by her parents, Bob and Myrtle Birdsong; infant daughter, Rebecca; sister, Diana Perez; brother, Larry (Butch) Birdsong; half-brother, Gary Birdsong; and grandsons, Zachary Marsh and Syrus Tibbett.

She is survived by her daughters, Angela Royal (Bill Gaumer), Dawn Royay, and Ellen Royal; step-daughter, CynDee Moon (Paul Moon); and grandson, Devin Rogers. Also, by her sister, Melody Christy; and half-brother, Steven Birdsong.

Per her wishes, her ashes will be scattered at sea at one of her favorite places: Depoe Bay, Oregon.