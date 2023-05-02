Jared Hansen 1990 - 2026

Jared Hansen was a remarkable man, someone who faced his own challenges, yet consistently showed up for others with kindness and generosity. He had a deep passion for mechanics and a genuine love for helping those in need. Above all, he cared deeply for his family and close friends, and his dog, King. His presence will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his father, Mickey; his sister, Kelsie; his daughter, Adysen; his niece, Audrey; his grandmother, Ellen; his uncles, Jesse and Shawn and Larry; as well as many cousins and extended family members who loved him tremendously. Jared will be cremated and brought home to be with his family.

A Celebration of Life and ash spreading ceremony later this summer.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.