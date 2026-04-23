Mac councilors dip toes in area pools

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Comments
CubFan
Glad to see them doing some homework with area pools/rec centers. When the last pool bond was pitched to voters, the pool was SMALLER than the existing pool. I hope the one they propose next is a full size pool.