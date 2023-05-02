Janet DeAnn Wasson 1964 - 2026

Janet DeAnn Wasson, age 62, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed with grace on March 21, 2026, at Marjorie House Memory Care after years of living with early-onset frontotemporal dementia.

Born March 10, 1964, to Earl and Dorothy Wasson, Janet was the youngest of five children. A kind and loving mother, she had a special gift for making people smile, especially children, for whom she often crafted moments of silliness just to hear them laugh.

Whether leading crafts, singing in the choir, working as a barista, or teaching Sunday school, Janet served her community with quiet joy. To many of her children's friends, she was a second mother who listened with a rare, intuitive kindness that made everyone feel at home.

An artisan of memory, she wove life's milestones into vibrant scrapbooks and filled the air with sweet melodies from her piano. She found her greatest contentment in the simple rhythms of an active life, cherishing quiet companionship with animals, sun-soaked beach days, and evenings filled with laughter. Whether she was dancing whenever the music played or arriving at a family gathering with a tray of her signature no-bake cookies and peanut butter bars, she brought a sweetness to every room.

She is survived by her children, Melissa and Michael Nalley; grandson, Oliver Young; and siblings, Duane Wasson and Anita Keffer. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Joyce Morrow and Loren Wasson.

A Celebration of Life for Janet will be held in late May at Church on the Hill in McMinnville. It will be a gathering for family and close friends to honor her gentle spirit and the love she shared. Details will be shared privately with those invited