Terry Michael Hayward 1970 - 2026

Lover of the water and flyfishing, focused on self-improvement through learning the industrial electrician trade, kind and non-judgmental in attitude, dedicated to his family's welfare. These are some of the things people felt about Terry Michael Hayward, 56, who passed away from a sudden heart attack March 14, 2026, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was a man who genuinely cared about people and tried to make the world a better place.

Terry was born February 17, 1970, in Norwalk, California, to Silke Eberle and Terry Van Hayward. He attended high school in Whittier, and after that served a brief tour in the U.S. Army. He moved to Oregon in the mid-to-late '90s. Employed by Cascade Steel Rolling Mills in McMinnville for over 20 years, he worked hard for and recently achieved his longtime goal of certification as an industrial electrician, earning an associate degree in the process.

An outdoor guy through-and-through, Terry relished time spent flyfishing and was gaining skill tying his own flies. His usual attire was a plaid flannel shirt and a scally cap. Playful, big and high energy, he enjoyed backpacking, hiking, and camping, especially along the Eagle Creek Trail in the Columbia Gorge. He also was a fan of musical performance and had been a punk rock enthusiast for years.

An early interest in airplanes and flying turned into an affinity for aviation generally, and air shows, in particular. For a time, he was a member of the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum.

Terry enjoyed games, both board and video varieties, was an enthusiastic BBQ cook, and was known to host sometimes raucous game night parties. And he practiced martial arts, specifically Tae Kwon Do, to the level of brown belt.

Terry is survived by his mother, Silke; aunt, Elke; sister, Jessica Hayward; and brother, Richard Hayward, wife, Rachel Leigh Hayward; and children, Sierra Hayward, Adam Hayward, and Robin Leigh. He'll be deeply missed by them all.

A Celebration of Life will be convened from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2026, at The Lodge at Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum (located behind the museum), 630 N.E. Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, Oregon 97128.

Contributions in memory of Terry Hayward may be made to the American Heart Association.