Louise Ann Rasmussen 1935 - 2026

Louise Ann Rasmussen, age 89, passed away May 24, 2026, in Gladstone, Oregon. Louise was born June 17, 1935, in Capac, Michigan, to Frank and Catherine Postina. Louise spent her youth in Capac, and graduated from high school there. She went to Hurley Nursing School in Flint, Michigan, and graduated in 1956 as a Registered Nurse. Louise moved to San Diego, and was blessed with the birth of her sons, Frank in 1959, and Tom in 1960. She moved back to Michigan and was blessed again with the birth of Annette in 1962. In 1967, Louise moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where she lived on Lawson Lane. She married Jerry Milton Rasmussen on November 29, in 1975, in McMinnville. Jerry passed on February 10, 2018. For several years in McMinnville, Louise was the school nurse for District #40, where she enjoyed helping the children of the McMinnville School District.

Louise loved to paint small wood crafts that Jerry had created. Gardening with Jerry was another joy in her life. Louise and Jerry both enjoyed the time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Louise will be definitely be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In 1921, after 54 years, Louise, moved from the Lawson Lane home. She moved to Gladstone, Oregon, to be closer to her family and more support. Frank and his children all lived in a 15-mile area of Gladstone and were able to share life with her. Louise continued to paint and enjoy her life.

Surviving son is Frank N. King Sr. of Oregon City; and daughter, Annette Busby of California. She was predeceased by Tom J. King Sr. of McMinnville. Louise was blessed with nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Louise will be laid to rest in South Yamhill Cemetery, next to her husband, Jerry Rasmussen, and son, Tom J. King Sr.

Graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2026, at South Yamhill Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com