By News-Register staff • 

Class of 2026 to graduate throughout the county

Graduation season in Yamhill County begins Saturday, May 30, with Willamina High School’s commencement ceremonies. The Class of 2026 will graduate at 10 a.m.

Linfield University will graduate its class of nearly 500 at 10 a.m. Sunday on the McMinnville campus.

Other high school graduations happen Friday and Saturday, June 5 and 6. They include:

• Yamhill Carlton High School, 6 p.m. Friday in the stadium at the high school in Yamhill.

• McMinnville, 7 p.m. Friday in Wortman Stadium on campus. Ticket only.

• Newberg, 7 p.m. Friday on campus.

• Dayton, 11 a.m. Saturday on the football field.

• Amity, 1 p.m. Saturday at the football stadium.

• Sheridan, 2 p.m. Saturday on campus.

Comments

tooling_around

You should include the calendar dates. This makes is seem like McMinnville is graduating this Friday.

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