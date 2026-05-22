May 22, 2026 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: May 22, 2026

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Kaitlan Diane Rutter, 31, Toledo, May 14, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Persephanie Leslie Wallace, 24, McMinnville, May 14, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Gregory George Norwest, 50, Prairie City, May 15, Clackamas County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $7,500 bail.

James Ray Smith, 42, Portland, May 17, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of fentanyl, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Andrew Kyle Anderson, 35, Carlton, May 17, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, unlawful possession of firearms; booked and released.

Kaitlyn Anne Barrett, 27, Willamina, May 19, fourth-degree assault; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Anthony Patrick Henry, 50, Grand Ronde, May 20, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $120,000 bail.

Aften Valene Gunn, 44, Salem, May 20, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Amarissa Margarita Louise Morales, 34, Dayton, May 20, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

David Lee Swetland, 30, Bay City, May 20, possession of weapons by certain felons, unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of control substance/Schedule IV; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

McMinnville Police Department

Justin Gene Jiosa, 47, McMinnville, May 14, resisting arrest, harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail

Martha Jaqueline Garr Rosales, 28, McMinnville, May 14, fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful entry into motor vehicle; booked and released.

Curtis Aaron Bell, 72, McMinnville, May 15, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Joseph Martin-Victor Walker, 31, McMinnville, May 15, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Chase Henry Chenea, 25, McMinnville, May 15, second-degree forgery, first-degree theft, theft by receiving, unauthorized use of a vehicle; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Tyler Kane Garza, 27, Sheridan, May 17, second-degree assault; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Leanne Lora Rocha, 42, McMinnville, May 17, unlawful possession of fentanyl, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Chasten Lee Foxall, 34, McMinnville, May 18, post-prison supervision sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Anahi Juarez, 24, McMinnville, May 18, fourth-degree assault, harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Nella Marie Dodge, 45, McMinnville, May 19, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $1,099 bail.

Drew Michah Ballard, 30, McMinnville, May 19, possession of weapons by certain felons, second-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.

Devin Zane Burnett, 23, McMinnville, May 19, Lincoln County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $150,000 bail.

Andrea Morningstar Leon, 25, McMinnville, May 20, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $150,000 bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Sara Danette Pierce, 42, McMinnville, May 14, second-degree criminal trespass; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Stehpanie Jean Lawson, 34, Tillamook, May 20, Clackamas County hold, Multnomah County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Carlton Police Department

Kathleen Ann Rohm, 38, Carlton, May 20, fourth-degree assault; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Grand Ronde Tribal Police

Raymond Brent Gledhill, 28, Dallas, May 16, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Oregon State Police

Gage Nicholas Stursa, 30, Springfield, May 17, Marion County hold, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.