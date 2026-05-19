Photo Gallery: What on earth

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Members of The Saliens wave to spectators from their ocean-themed float while traveling east on Third Street past the Mack Theater during the UFO Festival parade on Saturday, May 17. The group won the parade’s Best Float award as thousands gathered downtown for the annual festival celebrating McMinnville’s famous 1950 UFO sighting.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Marty Beckers of Las Vegas draws curious looks with his bright pink spiked costume while making his way down Third Street.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Susan Duncan of McMinnville, center, is joined by friends Kathy Tabor of Hillsboro, left, and Marcy Bee of Bend while watching the parade in matching alien onesies.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Max Chavez of Keizer lets his beliefs be known.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##A four-eyed alien from the Mysti Krewe of Nimbus dances down Fourth Street during the UFO Festival parade.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Kathy Ware, Queen Nimbus II of the Portland-based Misty Krewe of Nimbus, greets spectators while marching in the parade.