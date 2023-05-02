Thomas Gordon Price Dooley 1928 - 2026

Thomas Gordon Price Dooley was born June 14, 1928, in Rochester, New York, the youngest child of Ernest Dooley and Anna (Swanson) Dooley. His oldest brother, Ernie, died at Normandy in World War II. His sister, Christina, preceded Tom in death.

His family moved from New York to Montreal, Canada, when he was two years old. In his early 20s, he moved to Vancouver, B.C., where in 1950 he met and married Brenda Edwards from Southampton, Ontario. Their first child, Kathryn, was born in Vancouver in 1953. In 1956, Tom and Brenda moved to Palo Alto, California.

His earliest jobs were as a cruise ship waiter and working at Firestone and United Airlines, before he started at Hewlett-Packard in 1957 and hit his stride. Their second daughter, Christina, was born in 1957, and their son, Byron, was born in 1958, both in Palo Alto.

In 1963, they moved to Sunnyvale, California. After Tom retired from H-P in 1986, they moved to Incline Village, and then to Minden, Nevada. In their early 70s they moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where they lived more than 20 years.

Brenda died there on November 21, 2021. They were married 71 years. Tom passed away April 27, 2026. He is survived by his three children; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He loved to travel, and together with Brenda visited many foreign countries. He was a whiz at cards until the very end.

Tom Dooley was a loving and much loved husband and father, and brought a smile to everyone he met with his humor and good nature.