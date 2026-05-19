May 19, 2026 Tweet

Along the Street: Mac farmers market opens Thursday

News-Register file photo

The McMinnville Farmers Market will open Thursday, May 21, with early season produce such as leafy greens, plant starts and other items like cheese, bread and mushrooms.

The market, located on Cowls Street from Second Street to half a block south of First, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 22.

In addition to many well-known vendors from 2025, this year’s line-up will include the return of Bodhi Bakery and new vendors such as Helvetia Creamery, which makes artisan Swiss cheese from cows’ milk.

Food trucks will be parked in the lot behind city hall. Customers can order food to go or eat onsite with reusable stainless steel tableware. Reusable utensils also will be provided by Zero Waste. Vendors will not provide plastic straws or plastic water bottles, although visitors can bring their own bottles.

Over the five months it is open, the farmers market will host several special activities, including events celebrating the 25th anniversary of the market and the 40th year of the McMinnville Downtown Association, according to organizers. In addition, activities will mark McMinnville’s sesquicentennial and the United States’ 250th birthday.

McMinnville Parks and Recreation also will host events such as the annual zucchini race in early August.

The Newberg Wednesday Market started earlier this week. It runs weekly on Wednesdays from 4 to 8p.m. through Sept. 3 at the corner of Second and College streets.

Wineries plan special events

Many area wineries will have special tastings and events over Memorial Day Weekend, including some not usually open to the public.

Some plan to introduce new wines Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Others will host live music, food trucks or special sales.

For example, Carlton Hill will be joined by Redolent Wines and the debut of Aurélien Labrosse’s Auriginal Wines from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 24.

The joint event will feature 15 wines to taste with food pairings. Admission is $30, which includes a glass to take home.

Carlton Hill Vineyard is located at 11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton.

Local artists receive grants

Two Yamhill County artists are among 26 people in Oregon to receive 2026 Career Opportunity Program grants from the Oregon Arts Commission and The Ford Family Foundation.

They shared more than $91,000 in grant funding, including $46,665 from the Oregon Arts Commission for all artistic disciplines and $44,338 in supplemental funding for 12 established Oregon visual artists, visual arts writers and curators of visual arts through a partnership with The Ford Family Foundation’s Visual Arts Program.

Most of the grants support the artists’ participation in residencies, exhibitions or performance opportunities.

“By investing in artists’ research, training, dedicated work time and new exhibition opportunities, we’re not just amplifying their careers, we’re reinforcing the cultural fabric of our communities.” said Kara Carlisle, president and CEO of The Ford Family Foundation.

The local recipients are:

n Kristina Foley of McMinnville, who received a total of $6,000 to support her participation in the 2026 XTANT Leadership Program and Textile Marketplace, a community gathering to celebrate the art of craft in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

n Aubrey Sloan of Willamina, who received an OAC grant of $2,000 to support her “A Year and a Day,” a solo exhibition at Stark Street Studios and Gallery in Portland. The exhibit focuses on American working-class mothers.

Artist-in-residence sought

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking an artist-in-residence at the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area near Newport.

The selected artist will help capture and share the beauty and cultural stories of coastal Oregon during the nation’s 250th anniversary and the BLM’s 80th birthday.

“We welcome any applicants who want to promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of Yaquina Head,” said Ricardo Escobar, manager of the site. “Creativity and art provide an engaging opportunity to share the value of public lands and their connection to local communities and beyond.”

The residency lasts from Sept. 11 to 27, 2026. Applications are open through June 14. Selections will be based on portfolio strength, resume, a proposed community event and the artist’s creative vision.

For more information and an application form, go to www.blm.gov/get-involved/artist-in-residence/air-sites/yaquina-head, or contact Sabrina Gorney at srgorney@blm.gov.

ICU director earns accolades

Shannon Carefoot, the director of the intensive care unit at Willamette Valley Medical Center, has been named the hospital’s 2026 Mercy Award Winner.

“Established in 2001, the Mercy Award is an annual recognition program that honors the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, Lifepoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer,” WVMC said in a press release. “The award is considered the highest honor a Lifepoint employee can receive.”

Carefoot advances to the companywide selection process, with the winner announced during an August ceremony in Nashville.

WVMC noted Carefoot helped launch the No One Dies Alone program, in which volunteers — hospital staff members who’ve gone through training — sit with patients who may be in their last hours of life. They may step in so a family member can take a break, or when no relative or close friend is available.

“What sets Shannon apart is not only her clinical expertise, but the profound humanity she brings to every interaction,” said WVMC CEO Dewane Pace. “She leads with empathy, elevates those around her, and ensures every patient and family feels seen, heard, and cared for.”

WVMC also recently released its 2025 community benefit report, outlining new developments, financial impacts and community support.

In 2025, WVMC added providers in OB/GYN, orthopedics, behavioral health, hospital medicine, pediatrics and emergency medicine and made nearly $3 million in capital improvements,” WVMC stated.

The hospital highlighted $11.7 million paid in local and state taxes and nearly $9.1 million in health services provided.

“We are proud to call McMinnville and Yamhill County our home and feel truly privileged to contribute to its well-being. We are also thankful for the hard work and dedication of our providers, employees and volunteers who make it all possible,” said Pace. “As we look ahead to the future, we are so excited to continue improving the way we serve our neighbors and communities.”

WVMC’s 2025 community benefit report is available online at www.willamettevalleymedical.com/cbr.

Greeters programs Friday

Golden Valley Brewery, 980 N.E. Fourth St., will host the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce Greeters programs from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, May 22.

The Newberg Boat Club will host the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce Greeters program at Rogers Landing boat launch area on Friday, May 22. Greeters will run from 8 to 9 a.m.