Larry Keith Lane 1948 - 2026

Larry Keith Lane passed away peacefully May18, 2026, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 16, 1948, in Forest Grove, Oregon, to Henry Keith Lane and Evelyn (Mattson) Lane. Larry graduated from McMinnville High School with the Class of 1967.

In 1978, Larry met the love of his life, Barbara Sharlene Yoder, and the two were married in 1983, sharing many happy years together.

Larry is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara; his sons, Gary and Shane (Kim); his brother, Ron; his grandchildren, Kayla Gray (Michael) and Keith Courtin (Jennifer); and seven great-grandchildren, Brayden, Liam, Aleah, Sierra Gray, and Scarlett, Jameson, and Carter Courtin. He was also eagerly awaiting the arrival of another great-granddaughter in June.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ricky Lane.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 4101 N.E. Henry Creek Road, Dayton, Oregon, with a reception to follow.

As a family friend lovingly said, “There will only be one Larry Lane!”

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a favorite charity of your choice.