K. Darle Provenzano 1940 - 2026

(Kathleen) Darle Provenzano of McMinnville, Oregon passed away peacefully on May 15th, 2026.

A vibrant and lively presence, Darle Provenzano dedicated her time to the McMinnville and Lafayette communities, building deep roots that began during her youth while attending Lafayette Elementary and McMinnville High School.

Darle was known for her can-do spirit and her deeply caring heart. In the late 1990s, she owned and operated the McMinnville Sears store. Prior to her business career, she worked at McMinnville Hospital, where she helped bring countless new lives into the world—a role that sparked her lifelong passion for supporting mothers and families.

As a dedicated volunteer, Darle poured her energy into improving the lives of those around her. She actively supported the Salvation Army, the Lafayette Fire Department Toy Drive, Soroptimists, the VFW, and St. James School. Driven by her love for newborns, she also ran a personal layette project to provide essential clothing and supplies to new mothers. Darle was famous for shopping year-round to find the perfect gifts for toy drives, delivering them each holiday season with pure joy.

In her retirement, Darle embraced the simple pleasures of life. She could often be found reading, walking, visiting with neighbors, watching classic Western movies, and hosting cherished Sunday suppers for her family. She and her late husband, Louis Provenzano Jr., shared a beautiful life filled with travel, trips to the beach, and sunny winters in Arizona catching Major League Baseball spring training games.

Together, Darle and Louis raised three daughters who survive her: Kathie Harris, Carol Diforio (Richard), and Laura Provenzano. She was a deeply devoted grandmother to four granddaughters, and a proud great-grandmother to three great-grandsons, all of whom she adored.

Darle leaves behind a legacy of love, generosity, and community spirit. She will be missed by her family, including sisters, Bonnie Stewart (Joe) and Margie Rowe (Steve); as well as her beloved nieces, nephews, lifelong friends, and neighbors both old and new.

Darle was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred VanVleck; husband, Louis Provenzano Jr.; stepsister, Sharon Headley; and the many family members and friends who have gone before her. She was deeply loved, and her warmth will never be forgotten.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2026, at St. James Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name be made to the Salvation Army.