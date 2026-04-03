County Public Works ramping up for summer projects

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
tagup
A good question by Bubba about pursuit policy was met by a less than adequate answer. Of course every pursuit is based on judgement, but that’s not a policy. A policy would include (for instance) top allowed speed..can an officer exceed 100mph? Some reasonable guidelines need to be in place if they aren’t currently.