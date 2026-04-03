By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

County Public Works ramping up for summer projects

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Comments

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A good question by Bubba about pursuit policy was met by a less than adequate answer. Of course every pursuit is based on judgement, but that’s not a policy. A policy would include (for instance) top allowed speed..can an officer exceed 100mph? Some reasonable guidelines need to be in place if they aren’t currently.

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