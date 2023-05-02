Timothy Brian Maloney 1958 - 2026

Timothy Brian Maloney, 68, passed away at home on March 23, 2026, surrounded by loved ones.

Tim was born January 16, 1958, in McMinnville, Oregon, to John Thomas and Francis Juanita Maloney. He grew up in McMinnville, graduating in 1976 from McMinnville High School, and later graduated from Oregon State University (GO BEAVS). He was heavily involved in the offroad motorcycle racing community, regularly participating and riding in events at Trask Mountain, Starker Forest, and the deserts of Central Oregon.

Tim moved to Corvallis and began what became a nearly 30-year career as an environmental scientist with CH2M Hill. His work included specialized projects, such as cleanup efforts following the Exxon Valdez oil spill, and developing novel wastewater treatment technologies. Tim also donated a significant amount of his time helping children as a member of the Oregon CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). After "retiring" from CH2M Hill, he continued to live a life of service, volunteering as a firefighter and EMT with the McMinnville Fire Department. Tim found a passion for home improvement and remodeling, which led him to earn his contractor's license. In 2023, he honored his family's legacy by writing and publishing a biography of his father, Tom Maloney, "Our Father's Valor." Tim also designed and built a nature trail on his property for his family and friends to enjoy.

Tim was an avid golfer, lifelong dirt biker, hiker, skier, gardener, and craft beer and wine enthusiast. He loved to travel with his wife, Tonya, visiting Europe, Mexico, Hawaii, and Cuba, among many other places. Tim's life was filled with many accomplishments, but his proudest moments were those spent with his family. He will forever be remembered for his kind, funny, and generous personality--he never hesitated to lend a helping hand.

Tim is survived by his wife, Tonya; children, Brian (Jamie), Austin, Jessica (Stuart), and Jordan (Kaylyn); grandchildren, Parker, Maverick, Laney, and Collins; brother, Tom (Karon); sisters, Fay, Deb (Marcello), and Laura (Read); and his faithful animal companion, Miss Kitty.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer.

If you would like to honor Tim's memory and legacy, donations can be made to Oregon CASA (www.oregoncasanetwork.org), a cause close to his heart.