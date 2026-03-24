Mac police arrest alleged meth dealer near Kiwanis Park

Image: Mac PD##McMinnville Police recovered drug paraphernalia and about four ounces of meth during a check under Three Mile Bridge on Sunday, March 22.

A routine park inspection led to a man’s arrest and the confiscation of nearly four ounces of methamphetamine on Sunday, March 22.

During the day shift, McMinnville Police Department conducted an area check beneath the Three Mile Bridge near Kiwanis Park.

Officers located Tad Culp, formerly of Amity, who was hidden behind some fallen tree trunks and allegedly smoking meth.

“In a rare display of customer service, Mr. Culp let Officers know he also had additional methamphetamine in his pocket,” Mac Police Department officials posted on social media.

Culp allegedly asked officers, “When did you guys start searching down here?”

“We’d like to confirm: today. Today is when we started,” officials wrote.

After a search of Culp’s backpack, officers located approximately four ounces of methamphetamine, along with several small baggies, a scale and other items.

Officials noted the items are consistent with drug distribution, and Culp allegedly admitted to selling meth. He was booked and released for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal trespassing.