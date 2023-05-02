Richard Kieth Weaver 1947 - 2026

Richard Kieth Weaver, age 78, of McMinnville, Oregon, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 18, 2026. He was born October 31, 1947, in McMinnville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothy Weaver; and his oldest brother, Dwayne Smith.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; and six siblings: Larry Weaver, Verna Moehlman, Les Weaver, Dave (Kathy) Weaver, Joyce (Dennis) Elmer, and Susan Willis; his three children, Patti (Dave) Jahn, Tanya (Randy) Roth, and Richard "Son" Weaver Jr. ; he is also survived by eight grandkids; nine great-grandkids (with the 10th on the way); and his first great-great-grandkid, who will be joining the family any day.

In 1965, Richard graduated from Willamina High School and then joined the Navy. He was a Radioman Third Class and was stationed at Cutler Naval base in Machias, Maine, and in Chinhae, South Korea. After returning home, he worked at Willamina Lumber for 23 years, then had his own company, Richlin Inc., for ten years and lastly, at Winco for 15 years. He was a hard worker, and the people who worked with him knew they could count on him to get the job done every time.

Richard loved Linda, fishing and sports (but not always in that order). He was the best dad we could ask for, an even better grandpa, and was always ready to tease his great-grand kids any chance he could get. He had a great sense of humor; negative thoughts rarely entered his mind or came from his mouth.

We aren't sure what people will miss most about Richard, his long conversations or his yummy pizza, but we will all miss that box full of strawberries he'd deliver every year from his strawberry picking.

Being a good husband to Linda was his greatest achievement. He has left behind a strong legacy that his family will carry on.