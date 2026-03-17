Family opens coffee shop and deli at former First Federal location

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Comments
bigdoghoff
I stopped by today for lunch...the sandwich was amazing, and the customer service was outstanding. I've known Doug for close to 50 years and I am happy to support this venture for the Kizer family! Make sure you go by and say hi and get yourself something tasty.
MBert70
This is right up Doug's alley! Love it!!
CubFan
Love it! Can't wait to try it!
igotnothing
O.M.G!!!