Mark Hyder 1950 - 2026

Mark Matson Hyder passed away at the age of 75, on March 24, 2026, at home with his family by his side after fighting a courageous 18-year battle with cancer. He was born April 23, 1950, in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Henry and Patricia Hyder. He went to school in the McMinnville public schools and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1968. While at McMinnville High School, he was a Varsity athlete in Basketball and Tennis and was the Student Body President.

After graduation, he attended Oregon State University (Go Beavs) where he initially majored in pre-dental studies before switching to health and physical education. He graduated in 1972. During his sophomore year at Oregon State, he met the love of his life, Sandy Bernards, from Carlton, Oregon. They dated for three years and were married July 15, 1972. They settled in McMinnville, where he started his career as a P.E. teacher at Yamhill Elementary School. He continued his education through the years, earning a master’s in education and was hired as the Superintendent Principal at Carlton Elementary. He later went on to work in the McMinnville School District as the principal of Duniway Middle School, and finished his career in 2012 as the Vice Principal at McMinnville High School. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with Sandy and traveling to his favorite place on earth, Cabo San Lucas, as well as watching Oregon State baseball and ending his days with a good Hallmark movie.

Mark and Sandy had three sons, Todd, Troy, and Travis, who were fortunate enough to all settle in McMinnville. Nothing gave him greater joy and pride than his family, especially his 11 grandchildren. He rarely missed a game, recital or activity and loved being there to cheer them on.

Mark will be remembered for his unwavering faith, his joyful spirit, and the way he loved others so freely and unconditionally. He had a natural gift for making people feel seen, valued, and welcome. Known for his sense of humor, Mark was a bit of a jokester and brought laughter wherever he went. He built meaningful, lasting relationships throughout his life, especially within the McMinnville community and with the many students lives he impacted.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Patricia. Mark is survived by his wife, Sandy; sons, Todd (Ashley), Troy (Heidi), and Travis (Kelly); his 11 grandchildren, Laney, Cameron, Nolan, Addison, Ava, Brogan, Norah, Easton, Davis, Lydia, and Millie; and his siblings, Mike Hyder (Linda), and sister, Kim Drahan (Rob).

A service will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at St. James Catholic Church: 10 a.m. rosary service and 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass. There will be a private family service at St. James Cemetery following the Mass, and all others are welcomed to a reception that will be held at Michelbook Country Club following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark’s memory to the Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation, a cause close to our hearts.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.